Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KONISHI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 48.12
48.13 102.80
(0.0 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+2.1%)
Operating 2.14 2.03 5.26
(+5.6 pct) (+49.8 pct)
(+5.0%) Recurring 2.09
1.97 5.20
(+6.1 pct) (+57.6 pct) (+6.4%) Net
923 mln 1.07 2.59
(-13.6 pct) (+54.2 pct)
(-5.7%) EPS Y46.85
Y54.21 Y131.47 Annual div
Y24.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y14.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Konishi Co Ltd is a top-ranked adhesive maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4956.TK1.