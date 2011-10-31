Oct 31 (Reuters) -

GABA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

6.43 5.75 8.35

(+11.8 pct) (+12.1 pct) Operating 1.25 690 mln 1.36

(+80.5 pct) Recurring 1.28 731 mln 1.42

(+75.1 pct) Net

721 mln 397 mln 830 mln

(+81.5 pct) EPS Y16,237.74 Y8,807.38 Y18,782.63 Diluted EPS Y15,551.78

NOTE - Gaba Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

