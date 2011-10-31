Oct 31 (Reuters) -
GABA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.43 5.75 8.35
(+11.8 pct) (+12.1 pct)
Operating 1.25 690 mln 1.36
(+80.5 pct)
Recurring 1.28 731 mln 1.42
(+75.1 pct) Net
721 mln 397 mln 830 mln
(+81.5 pct)
EPS Y16,237.74 Y8,807.38 Y18,782.63
Diluted EPS Y15,551.78
NOTE - Gaba Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2133.TK1.