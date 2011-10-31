Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PEPPER FOOD SERVICE
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.82 4.17 5.34
(-8.4 pct) (-17.5 pct) Operating 74 mln 25 mln 173 mln
(+191.3 pct) (-84.4 pct) Recurring prft 70 mln loss 28 mln prft 166 mln Net loss 26 mln loss 111 mln prft 109 mln EPS loss Y1,070.12 loss Y4,624.79 prft Y4,495.15
NOTE - Pepper Food Service is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3053.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.