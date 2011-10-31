Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.08 trln 1.74 trln 2.77 trln
(+19.6 pct) (+19.7 pct)
Operating 63.59 18.31 59.00
(+247.3 pct)
Recurring 65.38 23.38 60.00
(+179.6 pct) Net
32.51 11.30 28.00
(+187.8 pct) EPS
Y86.33 Y30.00 Y74.34
NOTE - Showa Shell Sekiyu KK is a major oil refiner and an
affiliate of international oil major Shell Petroleum.
