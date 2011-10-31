Oct 31 (Reuters) -

SUGIMOTO & CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.70 13.95 32.00 (+5.4 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+8.8%) Operating 310 mln 323 mln 1.20

(-4.0 pct) (+41.9%) Recurring 473 mln 487 mln 1.52 (-2.8 pct) (+29.7%) Net

208 mln 171 mln 810 mln

(+21.2 pct) (+49.0%) EPS Y18.34 Y15.10 Y71.12 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Sugimoto & Co Ltd is a major trading firm specialising in tools.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9932.TK1.