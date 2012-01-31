Jan 31 (Reuters) -

FUJI PHARMACEUTICAL

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.85 5.49 (-11.6 pct) Operating

461 mln 953 mln

(-51.5 pct) Recurring

464 mln 954 mln

(-51.3 pct) Net loss 17 mln prft 561 mln EPS loss Y1.27 prft Y43.66

NOTE - Fuji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd focuses on hormone preparations, antibotics and circulatory drugs

