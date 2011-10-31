Oct 31 (Reuters) -
HONDA MOTOR
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.89 trln
2.25 trln Operating 52.51
163.47 Pretax 76.56
166.20 Net 60.43
135.93 EPS Y33.53
Y75.24
NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle
manufacturer
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7267.TK1.