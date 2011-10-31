Oct 31 (Reuters) -

HONDA MOTOR

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.89 trln 2.25 trln Operating 52.51 163.47 Pretax 76.56 166.20 Net 60.43 135.93 EPS Y33.53 Y75.24

NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7267.TK1.