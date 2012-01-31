Jan 31 (Reuters) -

ORIX

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 714.59 695.65 (+2.7 pct) Operating 101.86 64.58 (+57.7 pct) Pretax 102.51 75.16 (+36.4 pct) Net

68.77 50.80 (+35.4 pct) EPS Y639.68 Y472.60 Diluted Y534.26 Y398.51 EPS

NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

