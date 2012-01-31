UPDATE 1-Arconic sells 60 pct stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
TAIHO TRANSPORT
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 20, 2011 Dec 20, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 7.04 7.12 (-1.2 pct) Operating
281 mln 234 mln
(+20.3 pct) Recurring
294 mln 243 mln
(+21.1 pct) Net
151 mln 103 mln
(+46.6 pct) EPS
Y20.18 Y13.76
NOTE - Taiho Transportation Co Ltd is a regional transport company
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9040.TK1.
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 South Africa's competition watchdog has recommended a fine equal to 10 percent of annual turnover for several banks, including Citigroup, Nomura and Standard Bank, for rigging the rand currency, it said on Wednesday.
BENGALURU, India, Feb 15 U.S. aircraft maker Sikorsky is in advanced talks with some Indian charter operators and other airlines for sales of its small passenger planes, one of its executives said on Wednesday.