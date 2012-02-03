Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.99 trln 2.02 trln Operating 65.00 75.00 Recurring 54.00 72.00 Net nil 10.00 NOTE - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd is a major all-round chemical maker tracing its origin back to 1913. Ratio of fine chemicals high. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4005.TK1.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)