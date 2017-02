Feb 3 (Reuters) -

TAC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.14 24.24 Operating loss 92 mln prft 250 mln Recurring loss 101 mln prft 206 mln Net loss 151 mln prft 115 mln

NOTE - Tac Co Ltd provides training courses for those preparing for exams for certified public accountants. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4319.TK1.