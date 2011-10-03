Oct 3 (Reuters) -

SOSEI GROUP CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 802 mln 395 mln Operating loss 664 mln loss 1.21 Recurring loss 758 mln loss 1.21 Net loss 759 mln loss 1.21 NOTE - Sosei Group Corp is a drug maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4565.TK1.