Whole Foods reports 2.4 pct drop in same-store sales
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
PICKLES CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.95 20.93 Operating 1.11 713 mln Recurring 1.16 752 mln Net 671 mln 428 mln
NOTE - Pickles Corp sells pickles and cut vegetables. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2925.TK1.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.