Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
SYMBIO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.88 1.93 Recurring loss 2.10 loss 2.40 Net loss 2.10 loss 2.41 NOTE - SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4582.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: