Oct 3 (Reuters) -

KURAUDIA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

6.04 8.40

(-28.2 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 439 mln 817 mln

(-46.3 pct) (-4.9 pct) Recurring 655 mln 1.27

(-48.3 pct) (-11.0 pct) Net

345 mln 825 mln

(-58.2 pct) (-13.9 pct) EPS

Y73.96 Y175.10 Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y20.00 -Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y20.00

NOTE - Kuraudia Co Ltd rents out wedding attire and arranges wedding receptions.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

