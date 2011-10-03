Oct 3 (Reuters) -

TRANS GENIC INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 226 mln 289 mln Recurring loss 90 mln loss 22 mln Net loss 92 mln loss 24 mln

NOTE - Trans Genic Inc is a genetic information service company, also engaged in production and sales of antibodies.

