Oct 3 (Reuters) -

NAITO

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.91 17.11 36.00 (+4.7 pct) (+44.1 pct) (+2.7%) Operating 102 mln 151 mln 220 mln

(-32.3 pct) (-24.1%) Recurring 245 mln 314 mln 500 mln (-22.0 pct) (-15.2%) Net

130 mln 263 mln 280 mln

(-50.6 pct) (-33.0%) EPS Y26.06 Y53.24 Y56.25 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y20.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y20.00

NOTE - Naito is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

