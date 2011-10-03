Oct 3 (Reuters) -
NAITO
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.91
17.11 36.00
(+4.7 pct) (+44.1 pct) (+2.7%)
Operating 102 mln 151 mln 220 mln
(-32.3 pct)
(-24.1%) Recurring 245 mln
314 mln 500 mln (-22.0
pct) (-15.2%) Net
130 mln 263 mln 280 mln
(-50.6 pct)
(-33.0%) EPS Y26.06
Y53.24 Y56.25 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y20.00
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y20.00
NOTE - Naito is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
