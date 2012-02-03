Feb 3 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 9.00 yen 12.00 yen

NOTE - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd is a major all-round chemical maker tracing its origin back to 1913. Ratio of fine chemicals high. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

