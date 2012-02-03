Feb 3 (Reuters) -

SE HOLDINGS AND INCUBATIONS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.37 7.60 Operating 220 mln 200 mln Recurring 100 mln 200 mln Net 10 mln 120 mln

NOTE - SE Holdings and Incubations Co Ltd is a publisher strong in computer-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9478.TK1.