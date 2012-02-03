Feb 3 (Reuters) -

MEDIUS HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 62.62 60.66 Operating 363 mln 181 mln Recurring 498 mln 295 mln Net 178 mln 95 mln

NOTE - Medius Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3154.TK1.