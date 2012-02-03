BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
MEDIUS HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 62.62 60.66 Operating 363 mln 181 mln Recurring 498 mln 295 mln Net 178 mln 95 mln
NOTE - Medius Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3154.TK1.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC- SEC filing