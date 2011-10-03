Oct 3 (Reuters) -

TRANS GENIC INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 255 mln 309 mln Operating loss 88 mln loss 22 mln Recurring loss 86 mln loss 22 mln Net loss 88 mln loss 24 mln

NOTE - Trans Genic Inc is a genetic information service company, also engaged in production and sales of antibodies.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2342.TK1.