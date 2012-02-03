Feb 3 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 2.85 trln 2.85 trln
Operating 110.00 110.00 Recurring
70.00 70.00 Net 20.00
35.00 NOTE - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is a
comprehensive heavy machinery manufacturer. Maintains strong
market positions in shipbuilding, nuclear power plants, among
others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo
Keizai, please double click on 7011.TK1.