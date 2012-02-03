Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
TOSOH CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 690.00 730.00 Operating 19.00 41.00 Recurring 14.00 36.00 Net 2.00 17.00 NOTE - Tosoh Corp is a major integrated chemical maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4042.TK1.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)