Whole Foods reports 2.4 pct drop in same-store sales
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
UNY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 537.28 550.33 1.08 trln (-2.4 pct) (-3.5 pct) (-2.9%) Operating 23.29 16.48 38.70
(+41.3 pct) (+76.2 pct) (+10.3%) Recurring 22.59 15.37 36.70 (+46.9 pct) (+85.3 pct) (+13.7%) Net
2.20 3.21 4.80
(-31.3 pct) (-20.6%) EPS Y11.15 Y16.24 Y24.30 Annual div
Y18.00 Y19.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Uny Co Ltd is a major supermarket chain.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8270.TK1.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.