Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
SUGAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.00 6.50 Operating loss 430 mln loss 160 mln Recurring loss 500 mln loss 250 mln Net loss 620 mln loss 370 mln
NOTE - Sugai Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a specialist maker of intermediates for dyestuffs, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4120.TK1.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)