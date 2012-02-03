Feb 3 (Reuters) -

NICHIMO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 95.00 93.00 Operating 1.00 750 mln Recurring 950 mln 500 mln Net 800 mln 400 mln

NOTE - Nichimo Co Ltd is involved in the trading and cultivation of aquatic plants and also machinery materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8091.TK1.