Whole Foods reports 2.4 pct drop in same-store sales
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
ICHISHIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.85 9.26 Operating loss 171 mln loss 93 mln Recurring loss 167 mln loss 76 mln Net loss 226 mln loss 493 mln
NOTE - Ichishin Holdings Co Ltd operates cram schools. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4645.TK1.
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.