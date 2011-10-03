Oct 3 (Reuters) -

NEWTECH CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 719 mln 1.13 2.27 (-36.0 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+0.3%) Operating loss 189 mln loss 23 mln loss 46 mln

Recurring loss 194 mln loss 31 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 249 mln loss 18 mln loss 114 mln EPS loss Y130.26 loss Y9.49 loss Y59.87 Shares

2 mln 2 mln

Annual div -Q2 div nil

nil

NOTE - Newtech Co Ltd develops and sells computer storage equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

