Oct 3 (Reuters) -
NEWTECH CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 719 mln
1.13 2.27
(-36.0 pct) (-15.3 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating loss 189 mln loss 23 mln loss 46 mln
Recurring loss 194 mln loss 31 mln
loss 60 mln Net loss 249 mln
loss 18 mln loss 114 mln EPS loss
Y130.26 loss Y9.49 loss Y59.87 Shares
2 mln 2 mln
Annual div -Q2 div nil
nil
NOTE - Newtech Co Ltd develops and sells computer storage
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
