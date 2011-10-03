Oct 3 (Reuters) -

TRANS GENIC INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 600 mln 705 mln Operating loss 127 mln prft 14 mln Recurring loss 124 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 134 mln prft 10 mln

NOTE - Trans Genic Inc is a genetic information service company, also engaged in production and sales of antibodies.

