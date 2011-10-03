Whole Foods reports 2.4 pct drop in same-store sales
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
LADY DRUG STORE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 2010/09/31 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.38 14.70 50.00 (+72.7 pct) Operating 466 mln 85 mln 869 mln
(+446.0 pct)
Recurring 538 mln 114 mln 1.00 (+368.0 pct) Net
134 mln 259 mln 321 mln
(-48.1 pct)
EPS Y6,328.43 Y12,187.95 Y15,099.49 Shares 21,259 21,259 Annual div Y2,000.00
Y2,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Lady Drug Store Co Ltd runs a pharmacy chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3027.TK1.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.