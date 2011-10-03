Oct 3 (Reuters) -

LADY DRUG STORE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 2010/09/31 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.38 14.70 50.00 (+72.7 pct) Operating 466 mln 85 mln 869 mln

(+446.0 pct)

Recurring 538 mln 114 mln 1.00 (+368.0 pct) Net

134 mln 259 mln 321 mln

(-48.1 pct)

EPS Y6,328.43 Y12,187.95 Y15,099.49 Shares 21,259 21,259 Annual div Y2,000.00

Y2,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Lady Drug Store Co Ltd runs a pharmacy chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

