Nov 4 (Reuters) -
ORIENTAL LAND CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 148.12
179.70 343.17
(-17.6 pct) (+2.9 pct) (-3.7%)
Operating 20.42 27.72 55.80
(-26.4 pct) (+74.6 pct)
(+4.0%) Recurring 20.36
27.55 55.01
(-26.1 pct) (+77.9 pct) (+4.0%) Net
8.68 16.07 29.41
(-46.0 pct) (+68.0 pct)
(+28.4%) EPS Y104.01
Y185.96 Y352.57 Diluted EPS
Y103.94
Annual div Y100.00
Y100.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y50.00
NOTE - Oriental Land Co Ltd is the operator of popular
amusemant park 'Tokyo Disneyland.'.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4661.TK1.