Nov 4 (Reuters) -
FUSO CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.42
14.84 30.30
(-2.8 pct) (+4.4 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 2.13 2.14 4.70
(-0.5 pct) (+181.2 pct)
(+1.3%) Recurring 2.03
1.94 4.40
(+4.5 pct) (+280.9 pct) (+1.0%) Net
1.68 922 mln 3.05
(+81.7 pct) (+273.0 pct)
(+30.8%) EPS Y266.01
Y146.41 Y484.02 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Fuso Chemical Co Ltd is a major maker of malic and
citric acids.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4368.TK1.