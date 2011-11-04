Nov 4 (Reuters) -
KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
15.61 15.93
(-2.0 pct) (+4.5 pct)
Operating 1.06 1.33
(-20.0 pct) (-13.0 pct)
Recurring 867 mln 1.21
(-28.4 pct) (-9.3 pct) Net
548 mln 724 mln
(-24.3 pct) (-9.4 pct) EPS
Y23.98 Y31.66 Annual div
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
NOTE - Kawasumi Laboratories Inc makes disposable medical
equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7703.TK1.