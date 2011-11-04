Nov 4 (Reuters) -
SHOWA SANGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 113.05
106.94 232.00
(+5.7 pct) (+0.3 pct) (+8.6%)
Operating 3.88 3.85 6.90
(+0.7 pct) (-39.0 pct)
(+32.1%) Recurring 4.35
4.15 7.10
(+4.7 pct) (-30.4 pct) (+23.4%) Net
2.63 1.60 3.70
(+64.4 pct) (-51.3 pct)
(+790.4%) EPS Y15.96
Y9.45 Y22.46 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Showa Sangyo Co Ltd is an integrated food processor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
