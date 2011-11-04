Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TOHBU NETWORK CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.91
5.37 10.56
(+10.1 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+5.7%)
Operating 304 mln 463 mln 735 mln
(-34.4 pct) (+5.6 pct)
(+3.8%) Recurring 328 mln
494 mln 760 mln (-33.5
pct) (+5.1 pct) (+0.8%) Net
200 mln 290 mln 461 mln
(-30.8 pct) (+5.0 pct)
(+4.1%) EPS Y36.62
Y52.95 Y84.09 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Tohbu Network Co Ltd is a regional trucking company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9036.TK1.