Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TOHBU NETWORK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.91 5.37 10.56 (+10.1 pct) (+3.4 pct) (+5.7%) Operating 304 mln 463 mln 735 mln

(-34.4 pct) (+5.6 pct)

(+3.8%) Recurring 328 mln 494 mln 760 mln (-33.5 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+0.8%) Net

200 mln 290 mln 461 mln

(-30.8 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+4.1%) EPS Y36.62 Y52.95 Y84.09 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Tohbu Network Co Ltd is a regional trucking company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

