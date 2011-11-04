Nov 4 (Reuters) -

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.52 68.06 130.00 (-15.5 pct) (-24.8 pct) (+3.8%) Operating 7.39 5.71 10.00

(+29.4 pct) (-56.4 pct) (+36.5%) Recurring 5.39 3.52 10.00 (+53.0 pct) (-71.1 pct) (+85.5%) Net

3.70 1.72 5.00

(+114.9 pct) (-35.8 pct)

EPS Y32.19 Y14.98 Y43.45 Diluted EPS

Y32.13 Y14.96 Annual div Y30.00

Y30.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003.

