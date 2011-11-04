Nov 4 (Reuters) -
OTSUKA KAGU LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
39.24 41.91 55.58
(-6.4 pct) (-3.3 pct)
Operating prft 118 mln loss 334 mln prft 855 mln
Recurring prft 232 mln loss 201 mln prft 1.02
Net loss 645 mln loss 119 mln prft 40 mln
EPS loss Y33.25 loss Y6.13 prft Y2.06
NOTE - Otsuka Kagu Ltd is a leading retailer of furniture.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8186.TK1.