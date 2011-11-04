Nov 4 (Reuters) -
PRESSANCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.17
22.04 36.51
(-22.1 pct) (+36.9 pct) (+7.1%)
Operating 4.22 3.92 6.53
(+7.7 pct) (+25.0 pct)
(+19.1%) Recurring 4.14
3.86 6.23
(+7.2 pct) (+24.7 pct) (+17.0%) Net
2.36 2.20 3.41
(+7.4 pct) (+26.7 pct)
(+14.8%) EPS Y156.84
Y148.50 Y227.06 EPS
Y148.40 Annual div
Y35.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Pressance Corporation is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3254.TK1.