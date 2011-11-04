Nov 4 (Reuters) -

SATO FOODS INDUSTRIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.22 3.17 6.60 (+1.5 pct) (-3.1 pct) (+0.2%) Operating 482 mln 559 mln 910 mln

(-13.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) (-17.7%) Recurring 620 mln 650 mln 1.06 (-4.5 pct) (+13.6 pct) (-11.8%) Net

387 mln 388 mln 677 mln

(-0.2 pct) (+11.6 pct) (-67.4%) EPS Y41.52 Y41.62 Y72.67 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Sato Foods Industries Co Ltd manufactures natural seasonings.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2814.TK1.