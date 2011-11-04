Nov 4 (Reuters) -
MINATO ELECTRONICS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 721 mln
1.75
(+13.3%) Operating
loss 113 mln prft 40 mln
(+0.5%) Recurring loss 124 mln
prft 20 mln
(+65.8%) Net
loss 122 mln prft 10 mln
(+83.1%)
EPS loss Y7.37
prft Y0.60 Shares 17 mln
17 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Minato Electronics Inc is a manufacturer of testing
machines, measuring equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6862.TK1.