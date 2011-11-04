Nov 4 (Reuters) -

MINATO ELECTRONICS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 721 mln

1.75

(+13.3%) Operating

loss 113 mln prft 40 mln (+0.5%) Recurring loss 124 mln

prft 20 mln

(+65.8%) Net loss 122 mln prft 10 mln

(+83.1%)

EPS loss Y7.37 prft Y0.60 Shares 17 mln 17 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Minato Electronics Inc is a manufacturer of testing machines, measuring equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6862.TK1.