Nov 4 (Reuters) -

UKAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.68

10.46

(-5.7%) Operating

310 mln 456 mln (+185.5%) Recurring 253 mln

305 mln

(+577.8%) Net

127 mln 137 mln EPS Y25.98 Y27.83

Shares 5 mln 5 mln

Annual div

Y10.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Ukai Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7621.TK1.