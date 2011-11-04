Nov 4 (Reuters) -
UKAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.68
10.46
(-5.7%) Operating
310 mln 456 mln
(+185.5%) Recurring 253 mln
305 mln
(+577.8%) Net
127 mln 137 mln
EPS Y25.98 Y27.83
Shares 5 mln 5 mln
Annual div
Y10.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Ukai Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
