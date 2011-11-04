Nov 4 (Reuters) -

FOCUS SYSTEMS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.59

11.80

(+3.5%) Operating

loss 81 mln prft 250 mln (+33.1%) Recurring loss 94 mln

prft 200 mln

(+37.3%) Net

loss 94 mln prft 90 mln

(+3.6%)

EPS loss Y11.96 prft Y11.37 Shares 8 mln

8 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Focus Systems Corp is a computer software developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4662.TK1.