Nov 4 (Reuters) -
FOCUS SYSTEMS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.59
11.80
(+3.5%) Operating
loss 81 mln prft 250 mln
(+33.1%) Recurring loss 94 mln
prft 200 mln
(+37.3%) Net
loss 94 mln prft 90 mln
(+3.6%)
EPS loss Y11.96
prft Y11.37 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Focus Systems Corp is a computer software developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
