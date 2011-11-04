Nov 4 (Reuters) -

NEXTGEN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.26 1.50 1.77

(-15.8 pct) (+105.1 pct) Operating loss 71 mln loss 61 mln prft 80 mln Recurring loss 78 mln loss 64 mln prft 70 mln Net loss 92 mln loss 116 mln prft 60 mln EPS loss Y4,760.64 loss Y6,965.55 prft Y3,103.82

NOTE - Nextgen Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

