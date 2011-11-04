Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NEXTGEN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.26 1.50 1.77
(-15.8 pct) (+105.1 pct)
Operating loss 71 mln loss 61 mln prft 80 mln
Recurring loss 78 mln loss 64 mln prft 70 mln
Net loss 92 mln loss 116 mln prft 60 mln
EPS loss Y4,760.64 loss Y6,965.55 prft Y3,103.82
NOTE - Nextgen Inc is the full company name.
