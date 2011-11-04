Nov 4 (Reuters) -
AUBEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.98
2.05 4.07
(-3.4 pct) (+24.3 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 229 mln 285 mln 482 mln
(-19.9 pct)
(-8.3%) Recurring 201 mln
246 mln 430 mln (-18.0
pct) (-6.2%) Net
179 mln 222 mln 384 mln
(-19.3 pct) (+563.4 pct)
(-1.1%) EPS Y13.38
Y17.46 Y29.06 Annual div
Y3.00 nil
-Q4 div nil Y3.00
NOTE - Aubex Corp is a hat and textile products maker.
