TISC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 537 mln 500 mln 1.20 (+7.4 pct) (+19.5 pct) (+9.2%) Operating prft 8 mln loss 43 mln prft 55 mln

Recurring prft 11 mln loss 40 mln prft 60 mln

(+559.5%) Net prft 5 mln loss 41 mln prft 34 mln

(+217.1%)

EPS prft Y1.48 loss Y12.02 prft Y9.76

Shares 4 mln 4 mln

Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Tisc Co Ltd engages in development of computer software for retailers and hardware sales.

