Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TISC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 537 mln
500 mln 1.20
(+7.4 pct) (+19.5 pct) (+9.2%)
Operating prft 8 mln loss 43 mln prft 55 mln
Recurring prft 11 mln loss 40 mln
prft 60 mln
(+559.5%) Net prft
5 mln loss 41 mln prft 34 mln
(+217.1%)
EPS prft Y1.48 loss Y12.02 prft Y9.76
Shares 4 mln 4 mln
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Tisc Co Ltd engages in development of computer
software for retailers and hardware sales.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4349.TK1.