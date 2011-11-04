Nov 4 (Reuters) -
NETUREN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.03
18.04 46.00
(+22.1 pct) (+29.1 pct) (+19.2%)
Operating 2.19 1.29 4.30
(+68.9 pct)
(+41.6%) Recurring 2.33
1.47 4.70
(+58.7 pct) (+36.7%) Net
1.20 908 mln 2.20
(+32.2 pct)
(-0.1%) EPS Y28.18
Y21.11 Y51.59 Annual div
Y12.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Neturen Co Ltd is a steel processing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5976.TK1.