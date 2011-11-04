Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TAKATA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 181.75
193.39 390.00
(-6.0 pct) (+21.4 pct) (-0.2%)
Operating 6.60 13.26 23.00
(-50.2 pct) (+386.1 pct)
(-14.2%) Recurring 5.57
13.12 22.00
(-57.5 pct) (+364.7 pct) (-18.5%) Net
3.07 9.92 14.50
(-69.1 pct)
(-20.5%) EPS Y36.90
Y119.28 Y174.36 Annual div -Q2 div
Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Takata Corp is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7312.TK1.