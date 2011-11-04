Nov 4 (Reuters) -
HOSIDEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 76.78
95.14 181.00
(-19.3 pct) (-43.6 pct) (-10.3%)
Operating loss 2.42 prft 2.17 loss 2.40
(-74.3 pct)
Recurring loss 3.43 prft
1.04 loss 3.40
(-86.4 pct) Net
loss 2.36 prft 667 mln loss 2.60
(-86.4 pct)
EPS loss Y34.95 prft Y9.80
loss Y38.90 EPS
Y8.97 Annual div
Y20.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Hosiden Corp is a maker of microphone parts for
mobile phones. Also produces STN LCD and mechanical components.
