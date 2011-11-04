Nov 4 (Reuters) -
CSI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 4.39 3.90 4.75
1.95 (+12.5 pct) (+4.6 pct)
(+8.2%) (+20.6%)
Operating 418 mln 133 mln 450 mln
10 mln
(+213.4 pct) (-28.8 pct) (+7.4%)
(-77.4%)
Recurring 422 mln 127 mln 450 mln
10 mln
(+231.3 pct) (-29.8 pct) (+6.6%)
(-78.0%)
Net 274 mln 134 mln 275 mln
nil
(+104.0 pct) (+48.4 pct) (+0.3%)
EPS Y74.10 Y3,628.45
Y75.06 nil
Shares 4 mln 37,037
Annual div Y8.00 Y500.00
Y8.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y8.00 Y500.00 Y8.00
NOTE - CSI Co Ltd develops electronic medical charts for
practitioners and small hospitals.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
