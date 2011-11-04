Nov 4 (Reuters) -

CSI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 4.39 3.90 4.75

1.95 (+12.5 pct) (+4.6 pct)

(+8.2%) (+20.6%) Operating 418 mln 133 mln 450 mln

10 mln

(+213.4 pct) (-28.8 pct) (+7.4%)

(-77.4%) Recurring 422 mln 127 mln 450 mln

10 mln

(+231.3 pct) (-29.8 pct) (+6.6%)

(-78.0%) Net 274 mln 134 mln 275 mln

nil

(+104.0 pct) (+48.4 pct) (+0.3%)

EPS Y74.10 Y3,628.45

Y75.06 nil Shares 4 mln 37,037

Annual div Y8.00 Y500.00

Y8.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y500.00 Y8.00

NOTE - CSI Co Ltd develops electronic medical charts for practitioners and small hospitals.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

