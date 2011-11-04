Nov 4 (Reuters) -
TSUKUI CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.04
21.59 49.33
(+11.4 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+10.6%)
Operating 1.76 908 mln 3.96
(+94.0 pct) (+12.5 pct)
(+91.6%) Recurring 2.11
1.22 4.64
(+73.7 pct) (+70.7 pct) (+67.6%) Net
1.14 612 mln 2.53
(+85.5 pct) (+86.6 pct)
(+85.2%) EPS Y75.14
Y41.31 Y167.26 Shares 15
mln 15 mln Annual div
Y15.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y7.50
NOTE - Tsukui Corporation is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2398.TK1.