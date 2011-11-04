Nov 4 (Reuters) -

TSUKUI CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.04 21.59 49.33 (+11.4 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+10.6%) Operating 1.76 908 mln 3.96

(+94.0 pct) (+12.5 pct) (+91.6%) Recurring 2.11 1.22 4.64 (+73.7 pct) (+70.7 pct) (+67.6%) Net

1.14 612 mln 2.53

(+85.5 pct) (+86.6 pct) (+85.2%) EPS Y75.14 Y41.31 Y167.26 Shares 15 mln 15 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y7.50

NOTE - Tsukui Corporation is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

